NEW ORLEANS —

A man was fatally shot Thursday night near the Little Woods neighborhood in New Orleans East, the New Orleans Police Department confirmed.

Initial reports show the shooting took place in the 11000 block of Morrison Road around 8:30 p.m.

The victim reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police have not detained a suspect and have not released a motive for the shooting.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending an autopsy and the notification of his next of kin.

Anybody with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact Brett Mathes at 504-658-5300. Anyone with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.