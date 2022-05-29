Man shot to death on Crowder Blvd. at I-10 Service Rd.

EMTs took the victim to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed near the intersection of Crowder Blvd. and the I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East Sunday evening.

According to police, officers responding to the scene found a man with a gunshot wound to his body. Emergency medical technicians took the man to the hospital to be treated for his injuries but he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police are not identifying the victim and have not announced any suspects or motives at this time.