Man shot to death in 7th Ward, NOPD investigating

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD detectives are investigating a murder in the Seventh Ward Wednesday night, officials said.

NOPD officials say officers received a call shortly after 7:10 p.m. about a shooting in the 2200 block of North Galvez Street.

When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No information about a suspect or possible motive in the killing was released Wednesday night.

