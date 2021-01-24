Man shot to death in Terrytown, JPSO investigating

Investigators said they do not have any information about a suspect or possible motive in the shooting.

TERRYTOWN, La. — JPSO detectives are investigating a murder in Terrytown Sunday morning.

Deputies were dispatched around 10 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Heritage Avenue, the department said. When they arrived, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

That man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified pending notification of his next of kin.

Investigators said they do not have any information about a suspect or possible motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...