NOPD investigating 2nd murder on same Algiers block in two months

Early Thursday morning, police found the victim in the 2200 block of Westband Parkway, the same site of a fatal double shooting on April 24.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was found shot to death Wednesday on the same West Bank block where another murder took place less than three months ago, police officials said.

It's the 77th homicide under New Orleans Police Department investigation this year.

According to initial NOPD reports, officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway in Algiers at around 11:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A homicide investigation was opened into the killing and no further information was immediately available from police. The victim's name will be released by the Orleans Parish coroner after notification of his family.

No potential motive or possible suspect was immediately named.

On April 24, two men were reportedly leaving their apartment complex in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway when they were attacked in a drive-by shooting.

No arrests have been made in that case. NOPD officials did not indicate that they believed the two attacks were related.

Anyone with information on either homicide is encouraged to call NOPD detectives at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.

New Orleans, which saw the lowest number of homicides in decades in 2019, is on track to surpass that number in 2020.

