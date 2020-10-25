Man shot to death near City Park overnight

The fatal shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of Alfred and Sere streets, a few blocks east of City Park.

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD investigators are looking for the killer who shot a man to death near City Park Saturday night.

The fatal shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of Alfred and Sere streets, a few blocks east of City Park.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired near the location found the adult male victim suffering from "an undetermined number" of gunshot wounds, according to the NOPD.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he died.

No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released.

