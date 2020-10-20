x
Crime

Man shot to death in New Orleans East

Credit: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating a murder in New Orleans East Monday night, after a man was found shot to death. 

The homicide was reported sometime Monday night near the intersection of Gannon Road and Tradewinds Court.

According to the NOPD, an adult man was found at the location with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and died there.

No information was immediately available about a suspect or possible motive in the killing. 

The shooting comes hours after four people were shot -- including one fatally wounded -- in a separate incident near the boundary of the St. Roch and St. Claude neighborhoods. 

