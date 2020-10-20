Man shot to death in New Orleans East

According to the NOPD, an adult man was found at the location with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and died there.

NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating a murder in New Orleans East Monday night, after a man was found shot to death.

The homicide was reported sometime Monday night near the intersection of Gannon Road and Tradewinds Court.

No information was immediately available about a suspect or possible motive in the killing.

The shooting comes hours after four people were shot -- including one fatally wounded -- in a separate incident near the boundary of the St. Roch and St. Claude neighborhoods.

