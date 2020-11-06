Man shot to death off St. Bernard Avenue, NOPD says

Police say they found the victim around 2 a.m. Thursday in the Seventh Ward.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in the Seventh Ward early Thursday morning, marking the 69th homicide under New Orleans police investigation in 2020.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Annette Street just after 2 a.m. for reports of someone being shot, according to preliminary information from the NOPD,

When they arrived, they found an unidentified man shot multiple times. He was declared dead at the scene by hospital staff.

A homicide investigation was opened and no further details were immediately available. No information on a possible motive or suspect was released.

The Orleans Parish Coroner will release the identity of the victim after properly notifying his family.

According to WWL-TV records, it's the 69th known homicide in New Orleans this year. That comes out to a killing once every 2.4 days in the city within the 163 days (June 11) of 2020 so far.

At this rate, the city would end the year with 155 murders -- up significantly from the historic low (119) seen in 2019.

On Monday, two men were shot in a separate incident in Mid-City. One of those men, identified as 30-year-old Bradley Jackson, was killed.

Homicide Detective Arin Starzyk is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any additional information, or those with additional information can call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

