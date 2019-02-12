NEW ORLEANS — Another person has been shot and killed in New Orleans since the Canal Street mass shooting on Sunday morning, NOPD officials say.

In total, three people have been killed and 14 injured in shootings in the city since yesterday.

According to the NOPD, the latest attack happened at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Wilson Avenue around 12:40 p.m. Officers in New Orleans East responded to the scene, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. A homicide investigation was opened and NOPD units closed down the highway at Lonely Oak Drive as they searched the area.

Neighbors said the driver of a pickup truck and and a gunman in a white vehicle exchanged gunfire. The shooting reportedly started on Wilson Drive and ended on Chef Menteur Highway.

No further information was immediately available.

The shooting came about an hour after NOPD and city officials gave a press conference on the Canal Street shooting that left 10 injured around 3:30 a.m. Sunday between crowded Royal and Bourbon streets.

Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said that detectives believe the people responsible for the shooting are from Louisiana, but outside of the Greater New Orleans area. Police did not release many more details into the investigation, but said that have received several tips and recovered a weapon from the scene of the shooting.

“We refuse to let these individuals come to our city and carry out a fight and get away with it on our streets,” Ferguson said. “You can count on that.”

All 10 victims of the Canal Street mass shooting were in stable condition as of Monday morning, according to New Orleans EMS Director Dr. Emily Nichols.

Following the mass shooting, two more people were wounded and another two killed in a quadruple shooting in the Seventh Ward Sunday afternoon.

On Monday, the Orleans Parish Coroner identified the two deceased victims as 28-year-old Louis Morgan and 68-year-old Freddie DeJean.

Later on Sunday, another person was shot and wounded nearby in the Seventh Ward, blocks away from a second line going up St. Bernard Avenue.

Another man was shot in the street in New Orleans East Monday morning.

According to NOPD, a man was shot in the 4400 block of Werner Drive, near Chef Menteur Highway.

Police found the man in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with any information on these shootings is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Despite the violent weekend, New Orleans is on track to have its lowest number of homicides and shootings in decades.

As of Dec. 2, there have been 228 shootings in New Orleans in 2019 and 103 homicides.

New Orleans ended 2018 with 146 murders, the lowest number since the 1970s. Roughly 327 people were victims of non-fatal shootings in 2018, 124 less than in 2017.

However, New Orleans still has a high rate of gun violence. Even though the murder rate has dropped, the rate of gun violence remains relatively stable.

Editor's Note: The previous number of four killed and 13 injured has been changed to three killed and 14 injured.

