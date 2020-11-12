Man shot to death on Shirley Drive in Algiers

The victim was found in the 1600 block of Shirley Thursday night, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot to death Thursday night on Shirley Drive in Algiers, according to the NOPD.

Police say the victim was found in the 1600 block of Shirley. He was shot several times and taken to the hospital where he later died.

The shooting occurred around 9:20 p.m. near Behrman Memorial Park.

It's the latest shooting in New Orleans, which is experiencing a spike in homicides this year, currently with a 70 percent increase over the same time last year.

Police said there is no further information on the shooting as of 10 pm Thursday.