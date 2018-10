NEW ORLEANS – A man was wounded after he was reportedly shot at while walking in the Hollygrove area of New Orleans early Thursday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened near Stroelitz and Livingston streets around 4:36 a.m.

A man told police that he was walking with a woman when someone started shooting at him from a small black Kia sedan. The man was shot in the hand and was taken to the hospital.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

