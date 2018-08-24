NEW ORLEANS – Police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to lure a girl to his pickup truck Tuesday in New Orleans East.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the incident happened around 4 p.m. near Grant Street and Arthur Drive. Police say a man in a pickup pulled up next to the girl and tried to lure her into his vehicle. The girl ran away and the truck drove off on Grant Street, police say.

Police are investigating the incident as an attempted simple kidnapping.

The NOPD described the suspect as a white man between 30-50 years old with short/medium brown hair and a beard. He was seen wearing a red/white striped shirt and khaki pants.

The pickup is described as a newer model Ford crew-cab with a white box trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

© 2018 WWL