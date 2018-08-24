NEW ORLEANS – Police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to lure a girl to his pickup truck Tuesday in New Orleans East.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the incident happened around 4 p.m. near Grant Street and Arthur Drive. Police say a man in a pickup pulled up next to the girl and tried to lure her into his vehicle. The girl ran away and the truck drove off on Grant Street, police say.

NOEastTruck_1535120895699.jpg

Police are investigating the incident as an attempted simple kidnapping.

The NOPD described the suspect as a white man between 30-50 years old with short/medium brown hair and a beard. He was seen wearing a red/white striped shirt and khaki pants.

The pickup is described as a newer model Ford crew-cab with a white box trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

© 2018 WWL