Man sought for questioning after deadly Tremé shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a “person of interest” in the investigation of a murder on Monday.

The NOPD says a man was shot and killed in the 1900 block of St. Ann Street around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. On Thursday, the police department shared photos of a “person of interest” in the investigation. The person is not currently wanted on criminal charges, but detectives feel he has information “vital to the investigation” and police want to question him.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the person of interest is asked to call the NOPD homicide detective Eric Vilhelmsen at 504-658-5300. They can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.