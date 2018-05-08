Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in New Orleans East early Sunday morning.

According to initial police reports, the stabbing occurred in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue just before 2 a.m.

A 48-year-old man was involved in an argument with another man and woman that escalated into a fight. Police say the man was hit in the back of the head with a pipe and stabbed several times in the leg.

The victim tried to get away but the woman tried to run over him several times with her vehicle. The suspects then fled.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center. The incident is being investigating as an attempted homicide.

© 2018 WWL