NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a man was stabbed in the head on an RTA bus Sunday morning, but no suspect has been charged in the attack.

The stabbing took place on a New Orleans Regional Transit Authority bus near the intersection of Canal Street and Elk Place around 4:30 a.m., the New Orleans Police Department confirmed.

RELATED: 1 hurt after stabbing near Bourbon, Canal streets

The stabbing was a result of an altercation on the bus, according to a spokesman for the police department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a stab wound to the head.

He was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition on life support.

RELATED: NOPD: suspect stabbed victim through the hand, then got stabbed in the eye

Police say no charges have been filed in the incident, but did not provide details about who stabbed the man and what exactly happened in the minutes leading up to the fight.

It is unclear if police took anybody into custody in relation to the stabbing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Eighth District at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.