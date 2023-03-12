x
Crime

Argument ends in stabbing on Bourbon Street, police say

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the stabbing was reported just before 5 a.m. in the 400 block of Bourbon Street.
Credit: Tiko - stock.adobe.com

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are investigating after a man was attacked by a group of men and stabbed multiple times on Bourbon Street early Sunday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the stabbing was reported just before 5 a.m. in the 400 block of Bourbon Street. An initial report said two men were involved in an argument that turned physical. Police say a group of men attacked a 32-year-old man, stabbing him several times.

The police department said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment. No additional details about the attack, the victim's condition, or any arrests have been shared at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV for updates as new information becomes available.

    

