Argument ends in stabbing on Bourbon Street, police say

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are investigating after a man was attacked by a group of men and stabbed multiple times on Bourbon Street early Sunday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the stabbing was reported just before 5 a.m. in the 400 block of Bourbon Street. An initial report said two men were involved in an argument that turned physical. Police say a group of men attacked a 32-year-old man, stabbing him several times.

The police department said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment. No additional details about the attack, the victim's condition, or any arrests have been shared at this time.

