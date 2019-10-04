NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating an attack that sent one man to the hospital Tuesday night.

According to initial NOPD reports, a man was stabbed multiple times around 9:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of Elba Street in the Broadmoor neighborhood.

Police responded to calls of the attack and found the man suffering from multiple stabs to the body. He was rushed to the hospital via EMS, where his condition was not listed as of Tuesday night.

Police are investigating the incident as an aggravated battery by cutting. No further details were available.

Anyone with information on crimes should call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.