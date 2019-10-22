NEW ORLEANS — A man was fatally stabbed on Louisiana Avenue Monday evening, New Orleans Police officials said.

According to initial reports, NOPD officers found the man in the 2100 block of Louisiana Avenue, near S. Saratoga Street, after they received a call about an attack there around 5:45 p.m.

The unidentified victim, who was stabbed multiple times, was found alive but later died at the scene. NOPD units were on the scene Monday night and a homicide investigation was opened.

No further information was immediately available. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity after notifying his family.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is encouraged to call NOPD detectives at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

ALSO: Man charged with rape of a child in Ponchatoula

ALSO: Man who allegedly tried to lure boy into car with candy arrested, JPSO says

ALSO: Esplanade crash suspect plans to plead guilty to most charges

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.