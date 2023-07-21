Man stabbed to death in New Orleans, subject detained, NOPD says

The incident happened at around 3:48 p.m. in the 4800 block of Perelli Drive.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide Friday afternoon where a man was stabbed to death, according to a press release.

The incident happened at around 3:48 p.m. in the 4800 block of Perelli Drive. The victim died at the scene and a subject has been detained, the press release said.

The NOPD did not have any additional information to share at this current time, the release said.