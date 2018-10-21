NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Police officers are investigating a homicide on St. Charles Avenue, near the overpass.

According to police, a man was found stabbed to death near the corner of St. Charles and Calliope. The call came in just before noon on Oct. 21. When officers arrived to the scene, the man was lying on the ground bleeding from his left side.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is currently available.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will continue to update it as new information comes to light.

