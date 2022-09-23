Man steals car near Audubon Park, then crashes it into another vehicle

NOPD said they have detained a person for questioning, and that no injuries are reported at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — An armed man stole a car near Audubon Park before crashing it into another vehicle Friday morning.

Police said the man was armed with a gun and is still at large. A person has been detained for questioning and no injuries have been reported.

Tulane Police are assisting in the investigation.

The crash happened near Walnut and Pitt streets on the western side of the park. A witness told WWL-TV how the chaotic scene unfolded.

"Basically, this car crashed into our vehicle and destroyed it. My wife had just gotten out of the car. By the luck of god, she wasn't killed because she had just gotten out," the witness said.

The witness said the suspect was armed and took off on foot after crashing the stolen vehicle.