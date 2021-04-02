Man surrenders after shooting at officers in seven-hour standoff with NOPD

Police said the man was arrested Wednesday night.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a man is in custody following a nearly seven-hour standoff with a New Orleans police SWAT team outside a Holy Cross home on Wednesday.

The New Orleans Police Department said the standoff began after Michael Clark Jr. shot at officers who were called to investigate an aggravated assault around 4:38 p.m. in the 400 block of Tricou Street.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said a man inside the house was armed with a gun. They spoke with Clark "briefly," but he retreated into the house and opened fire on the officers.

The police department said officers returned fire but no one was injured in the shootout. One officer received a small cut to the leg and an unoccupied police car was struck by gunfire.

NOPD officials said they tried to use peaceful methods to have the man leave the house, but turned to SWAT when he refused.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson told reporters at the scene that it was too early to know if he has had any previous mental health concerns or run-ins with law enforcement.

Around 11:18 p.m., Clark surrendered to the officers “without further incident.” He was placed under arrest and transported to the Orleans Parish Justice Center. He was booked on two counts of attempted homicide of a police officer, resisting arrest, illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal damage to property, aggravated assault with a firearm and drug possession.

The NOPD’s Force Investigation Team will investigate the use of force by officers in this shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting or aggravated assault is asked to call the NOPD public integrity bureau at 504-958-6800.

