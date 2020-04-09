Man investigated in deadly Portland shooting reportedly killed in Lacey during arrest

Michael Reinoehl, the man linked to the shooting death of a Trump supporter during a Portland protest, was killed by police in Lacey, reports The New York Times.

LACEY, Wash. — Michael Reinoehl, the man reportedly being investigated in the shooting death of a Trump supporter during a protest in Portland, has been killed during an arrest in Lacey, according to a report by the New York Times Thursday night.

The Associated Press reported that a federal task force had attempted to arrest Reinoehl in Lacey on Thursday.

Portland police had not yet released the identity of a suspect in the shooting, but The Oregonian identified Reinoehl as the person being investigated.

On Thursday, Vice News announced Reinoehl told them in an interview that the shooting of Aaron "Jay" Danielson was in self-defense.

Danielson was a member of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer and had been part of a pro-Trump caravan and rally Saturday night. The caravan went through downtown Portland where they clashed with counter-protesters.

Reinoehl called himself an anti-fascist and said he has been at several of the recent protests in Portland. He told Vice that Danielson was trying to kill a friend of his.

