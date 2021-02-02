Man suspected in machete killing in New Orleans apparently stabbed 2 in Shreveport hospital Monday

Police believe the man is likely the same man who attacked and killed a Meraux man with a machete after an altercation at a gas station in New Orleans Sunday.

NEW ORLEANS — A search is on after a man attacked his mother and another hospital employee with a machete-style knife in Shreveport Monday.

Police believe the man is likely the same man who attacked and killed a Meraux man with a machete after an altercation at a gas station in New Orleans Sunday.

The suspect in both cases was said to be driving an older model Saturn Vue and the description of the attacker was similar.

The attack in Shreveport occurred at an Ochsner facility, according to KTBS-TV. The TV station reported that the man stabbed his mother in the head and also stabbed another employee. Corporal Glen Heckard told the station that the injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

The hospital was locked down for a couple of hours after the attack, according to KTBS.

Sunday, a man slashed 59-year-old Donald Cargo with what has been described as either a machete or a big knife.

According to New Orleans police, Cargo was near the LA Xpress gasoline pumps in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue about 1:25 pm when he was attacked.

News reports in Shreveport indicate a man matching the description of the suspect in this New Orleans murder is now suspected of using a machete to attack two nurses inside Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport. He was also driving a similar green Saturn SUV. https://t.co/l42L9F09R0 — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) February 2, 2021

A store employee who did not want to give his name told WWL-TV, Cargo was stabbed by another man who pulled up behind him, got out of his car and pointed at his vehicle.

The employee said the man pulled out a large knife that might have been a machete and cut Cargo’s neck.