Man targetted one home for October spree of drive-by shootings, sheriff says

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. — Deputies in Assumption Parish say they arrested a man for repeatedly driving by a house and shooting at it throughout October. 

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office took 23-year-old Bruce Fair Jr. into custody in Paincourtville on multiple charges connected to the shootings. 

Throughout October, a Paincourtville home was repeatedly shot at, in what authorities say were targeted attacks. Detectives identified Fair as a suspect and arrested him Oct. 30 on drug and gun-related charges. 

But Fair posted a $75,000 bond on those charges and was released. 

Investigators looking into the shootings then went to a judge for an arrest warrant, and were able to arrest him in Gonzales on seven new charges before transferring him to the parish jail Friday. 

He faces three counts of assault by drive-by shooting, three counts of aggravated criminal damage to property and one count of illegal weapon use.

Bond has not been set for his new charges. 

Authorities haven't said what prompted Fair to allegedly target the home. 

