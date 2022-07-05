Man who threatened Louisiana 5th-grade zoom class indicted by grand jury

The man called into a Louisiana zoom class and made threatening, racist comments

LOUISIANA, USA — A federal grand jury has charged a man for allegedly using racial slurs and threatening students of a Louisiana fifth-grade zoom class.

According to a press release by U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, 22-year-old Brian Adams from Paintsville, Ky. racially targeted the students and teachers at Laureate Academy Charter School.

The release states that said Adams threatened to kidnap and injure the students in October 2020.

Adams was charged with communication of interstate threats to kidnap or injure.

Despite Adams’s indictment, U.S. Attorney Evans said it is merely an allegation and the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.