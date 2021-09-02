Man tracks down his own stolen car, says NOPD was too late and JPSO told him he was on his own

Thad McIntyre says JPSO told him to take his stolen car back after he found it in Jefferson Parish.

NEW ORLEANS — When Thad McIntyre parked his SUV on Burgundy Street, near his New Orleans home in the Marigny Saturday, he figured that’s where it would stay.

Then, Sunday happened.

“As we were walking past, something just didn’t feel right. I’m like, ‘My vehicle was supposed to be right here,’” McIntyre said.

Thinking it may have gotten towed, McIntyre used an app to track it down. That brought him to a skate park under Interstate 610, but no luck finding his SUV. That’s when he called police to report it stolen.

“They were going to send them out to the house to fill out the report and it just got too late,” McIntrye said.

McIntyre says NOPD eventually called back around 11:30 Sunday night.

“This is officer Davis with the New Orleans Police Department calling in regards to a vehicle theft. If you still need to complete that report with us, you can do so by calling 504-821-2222,” said the person who left the voicemail, identifying them self as Officer Davis.

When McIntyre woke up Monday morning though, he checked the app again.

“Lo and behold, the vehicle was at a different location,” McIntyre said.

According to the app, McIntyre’s SUV was on Rencopas Court in Jefferson Parish. When he got there, he found it parked outside of an abandoned house.

“My car was filthy,” McIntyre said. “It looked like they had been down dirt roads and went mudding.”

McIntyre says he then called NOPD, which got in touch with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“Jefferson Parish said since you didn’t have a report filed and it’s your car, you can go ahead and just get in your car and go,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre says he asked for a deputy to be sent out, but was told that wasn’t going to happen.

“I was running through my head with it, you know, I’m really uncomfortable not knowing where these people are, am I going to get shot trying to take my own vehicle back,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre eventually got in his SUV and left.

“I guess my adrenaline was running so fast at that point I was just like let’s get this car and get out of here,” he said.

Thankful he’s safe, McIntyre believes the thief was able to steal the SUV because he forgot he left a spare key in the glovebox, something he says he won’t do again.

“They just walk by and pop handles and unfortunately for me I was the victim that time,” he said.

Eyewitness News reached out to both JPSO and NOPD. Jefferson Parish confirms what happened and says not sending a deputy was an error by the person who took the call and will be handled internally. NOPD says without an item number, the department is unable to verify or address the matter.

