Man wanted after stray bullet kills 52-year-old

A stray bullet fired during a gunfire exchange killed a woman, but she wasn't found for four days.

GIBSON, Louisiana — Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a man whose reckless shooting killed an unsuspecting victim.

On October 20th, Terrebonne Parish Deputies were called to a trailer on Tasha Court in Gibson.

1ST Lt. Blake A. Tabor, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, said, "She was a victim of a stray bullet."

He went on to say, "Some family members had not been able to reach a loved one of theirs. They subsequently went to the residence and found the deceased body of their relative."

Inside they found the dead body of 52-year-old Stacy Boudreaux. The Sheriff's office says she was shot.

"We were able to determine, four days prior to that on October 16th there was a complaint in that general area of gunfire that was exchanged between two gentlemen," Tabor said.

Authorities believe the suspect didn't even know the victim. They're looking for 50-year-old Romallic Dynell Nash Sr. who is considered dangerous.

Tabor says, "Here you have a totally innocent person, who's in the confines of her own home, where we should all have the safety and security, but the actions of an irresponsible person, she's tragically taken from her and her family."

A neighbor told Eyewitness News, "It wasn't until Thursday when we were coming back from running errands, they had the cops and stuff back here and said that somebody is in the house deceased."

In Gibson, everyone knows everyone. The Sheriff's Office says this particular area is known for high crime. The neighbor said, "When we're home we're inside, we don't come outside. The only time I come outside is to get in my car, to drop my kids off at school, and to go to work and that's it."

She's now considering moving, "Sometimes my kids they play outside and I stay in the house, I don't want to, I guess punish them for being outside, I don't want them to get hit by a stray bullet."