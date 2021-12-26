Man wanted for attempted murder in Christmas Eve Bourbon Street stabbing: NOPD

Investigators named Julio "Rocky" Keenum, 39, as the man who stabbed a victim in the 400 block of Bourbon Street, between Conti and St. Louis streets.

NEW ORLEANS — Police officers are looking for the man behind a stabbing that happened on Bourbon Street on Christmas Eve, according to a statement from the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division.

Investigators named Julio "Rocky" Keenum, 39, as the man who stabbed a victim in the 400 block of Bourbon Street, between Conti and St. Louis streets.

The stabbing happened just before 7 p.m. Friday, the statement from NOPD said.

Keenum and the victim were arguing when Keenum pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the stomach, the NOPD report said.

Keenum then ran away from the scene of the stabbing, according to police.

Police investigated the stabbing as an aggravated battery by cutting incident at first, but Keenum is wanted for attempted second-degree murder because of the severity of the wounds.

NOPD shared photos showing four people with Keenum who are sought by investigators for questioning as persons of interest.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of Keenum and/or the pictured persons of interest is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504.658.6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Julio "Rocky" Keenum is #NOPDWanted for att. second-degree murder re: Dec. 24 stabbing in 400 blk of Bourbon St. Additional pictured subjects sought for questioning. Call 504-658-6080 or @CrimestopperGNO at 504-822-1111 w/any info on their whereabouts. https://t.co/BG6nbPjDEe pic.twitter.com/2MhquTzhoN — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 26, 2021