Man wanted for Attempted Sexual Assault on Tulane's campus

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University Police are warning students to lock their doors after a man entered a students dorm Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Tulane University Police Department, an unknown man entered a female students dorm room in Warren House at about 2:30 a.m.

Police said the man climbed on top of the sleeping woman and exposed himself. The woman screamed and the man left the room.

The report also states that the man entered two other rooms but didn't do or say anything.

The man is wanted for Attempted Sexual Assault.

He is described as approximately 5’7”, Fit body type, short dark curly hair, brown eyes, no visible birthmarks or tattoos, unknown ethnicity with white Vineyard Vine short sleeve t-shirt on the back has a whale with an American flag and dark shorts.