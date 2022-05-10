x
NOPD looking for man who robbed Boost Mobile Store

The suspect fled the scene with $521.00 and merchandise.
Credit: NOPD
Police say the suspect robbed a Boost Mobile store in the 3100 block of Gentilly Boulevard.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for an armed robbery in the Dillard neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Investigators say a man entered the Boost Mobile store in the 3100 block of Gentilly Boulevard with a large black semiautomatic pistol and demanded money from the cash registers. 

The employee gave it to him, and the suspect fled the scene with $521.00 and merchandise. Police say he was wearing a black hoodie, gray jeans, white shoes, a yellow mask (which covered his nose and mouth), a yellow right-handed glove, and a black glove on his left hand. 

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504)822-1111, toll-free 1-877-903-7867. 

   

