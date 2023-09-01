St. John murder suspect caught in fleeing the state aboard a bus

A suspect in connection with a homicide in St. John Parish was captured by the St. Tammany Parish authorities while trying to leave the state on a bus Friday night.

According to the STPSO, the Narcotics Unit was tipped off by St. John detectives about 19-year-old Jonathan Williams travel itinerary and were able to locate and stop the bus on Interstate 10 near the Fremaux Avenue exit.

Williams was found in possession of a stolen rifle, several live rounds of ammunition and a ski mask.

The suspect was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for the following:

Possession of a stolen firearm

Fugitive from St. John Parish

“Once again, we are happy to assist our partners in another jurisdiction in apprehending a wanted and dangerous criminal who made the mistake of thinking they can hide in St. Tammany Parish,” said Sheriff Randy Smith.

Following the arrest, the bus and its passengers were released from the scene.