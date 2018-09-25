The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection to an aggravated arson at Walmart that occurred last week.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man is believed to have intentionally started a fire in the Halloween section of the Walmart located in the 4800 block of Lapalco Boulevard in Marrero.

After entering the store around 8:40 a.m., the man wandered the aisles aimlessly for about half an hour before starting a fire, which spread to other items on display.

After running from the store, the man then entered a gold mid-2000s Pontiac Grand Prix.

The suspect is described as a black man, with a thin build and about 5’9’’ to 6’ tall.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the JPSO Arson Section at 504-364-5300.

