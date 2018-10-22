New Orleans police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a Hollygrove shooting.

The shooting occurred on Thursday, Oct. 11 around 11:19 p.m. in the 3000 block of Earhart Boulevard.

It is believed 27-year-old Jonathan Smith was driven to the location by a known individual, police say. He got into an argument with someone else already at the location and pulled out a gun.

According to NOPD, he shot at the victim several times, striking him once.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

