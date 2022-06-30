Man wanted after stealing car with baby inside in Chalmette

CHALMETTE, La. — Deputies in St. Bernard Parish are asking for the public's help to find a New Orleans man accused of stealing a car with a one-year-old child inside on Wednesday afternoon.
The sheriff's office said 21-year-old Jonathan Perkins stole a white Subaru with a small child inside outside a business in the 5300 block of Paris Road in Chalmette, La.
Deputies eventually found the child unharmed sitting on an overpass on Almonaster Avenue. The vehicle was also found on the Desire Street overpass still running with the hazard lights flashing.
Perkins was seen on surveillance wearing a black shirt with an orange reflective construction vest, a gold chain, and earrings.
