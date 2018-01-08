A man wearing an ankle monitor for breaking into cars was arrested again Tuesday for breaking into more cars in Slidell, police say.

Slidell police were called to the Palm Lake neighborhood early Tuesday morning after a resident said their car was broken into. Police say officers later learned that several other cars in the area were also burglarized.

According to the Slidell Police Department, Officer Clint McCall and K-9 Quest began searching the area and found two people hiding in a nearby wooded area. They tried to run away, but the police dog grabbed one of the suspects, later identified as a 16-year-old.

Investigators say the other man, 22-year-old Raikenzie Durgin, jumped into a canal and tried to swim away from police. The officers had to rescue Durgin from the canal because he could not swim.

Slidell police say that Durgin has been arrested seven times for burglary this year and was wearing an ankle monitor as part of his bond requirements. He was booked on another seven charges of simple burglary, resisting an officer, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and two counts of failure to appear in Slidell City Court.

The 16-year-old was treated for dog bites and transferred to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center. The teen was booked on seven counts of simple burglary and resisting an officer.

Investigators believe the pair are possibly responsible for other car burglaries and more charges could follow.

