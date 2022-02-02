Man who carjacked, woman at Costco arrested: NOPD

Police did not release a photo of Harris.

NEW ORLEANS — The man who carjacked a woman at Costco in New Orleans has been arrested, police said

Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday by New Orleans Police Department's Violent Offender Warrant Squad, an NOPD statement said.

"Through investigation, NOPD Second District detectives developed and positively identified Harris as the perpetrator in this incident and obtained an arrest warrant on a charge of principle to simple carjacking," the NOPD statement said.

NOPD officers and the U.S. Marshals found and arrested Harris in the 1500 block of Milton Street without incident.