Man who died from facial 'trauma' Friday was murdered: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — Reports of a man needing medical attention in a residential area in New Orleans Friday night prompted dispatch to send paramedics for emergency medical services.

Calls to New Orleans Emergency Medical Services to help the victim came in around 11 p.m. Friday, investigators with the New Orleans Police Department said.

When NOEMS paramedics got to the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue, just north of the I-10, they found an unresponsive man with wounds to his face.

The man was taken to the hospital for emergency medical treatment, where he was later declared dead.

A release from the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division didn't say exactly how the man was wounded.

More information about the shooting may be released further into the investigation.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

The victim's name is being withheld until an autopsy can be performed by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office. The Coroner's Office will release the victim's name and an official cause of death, but not before the victim's family can be reached.