A man who killed his own 18-month-old daughter in his Bywater home in October is set to get a mental competency hearing, according to a report from The New Orleans Advocate.

Mark Hambrick, 46, called police October 17 and told them he stabbed and suffocated his 18-month-old daughter. NOPD Chief Michael Harrison said that Hambrick told police, “God made had made him do it.”

Hambrick’s defense attorneys did not enter a plea on his behalf, but instead asked a judge to set a mental competency hearing for September 7.

If Hambrick is found incompetent to stand trial, he may be sent to the state mental hospital for treatment.

