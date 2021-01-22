The man was taken into custody after police tracked the stolen ambulance to a fast-food restaurant.

HOUSTON — A man was taken into custody Thursday night after Houston police said he stole an ambulance.

The man was arrested after police said they found the ambulance in the drive-thru line of a fast-food restaurant in Southwest Houston.

Houston police said the ambulance was stolen while paramedics were on a call. The suspect is accused of jumping in the ambulance and driving away.

Authorities were able to track the stolen ambulance to a fast food restaurant at the intersection of South Post Oak and West Orem. They said the driver was at the drive-thru ordering food with the emergency lights flashing when they arrived.

He was taken into custody without further incident. It's unclear what the man will be charged with.