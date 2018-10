NEW ORLEANS - One man is dead and a woman has been injured in a shooting in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East Tuesday afternoon, according to the NOPD.

The incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. in the 14000 block of Wales Street.

The man died at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital.

Police did not have further details at this time. Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.

© 2018 WWL