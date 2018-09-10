NEW ORLEANS - A man and woman have died after in a shooting in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East Tuesday afternoon, according to the NOPD.

The incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. in the 14000 block of Wales Street. Officers found a 23-year-old man lying in the doorway of a home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also learned that a 22-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital by EMS with multiple gunshot wounds. She later died at an area hospital.

The victims have not been identified yet.

Police did not have further details at this time. Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

