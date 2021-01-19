x
Crime

Man, woman killed in Mid-City triple shooting

A third victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS — Two people were killed and another wounded in a Mid-City triple shooting Monday night.

The shooting took place in the 3000 block of Bienville, between Broad Street and Norman C Francis Parkway.

According to NOPD, three people were shot. A man and a woman were both killed in the shooting. A second man arrived at the hospital later with a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stick with WWLTV.com and Eyewitness News for the latest information.

