Man, woman killed in Mid-City triple shooting

A third victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were killed and another wounded in a Mid-City triple shooting Monday night.

The shooting took place in the 3000 block of Bienville, between Broad Street and Norman C Francis Parkway.

According to NOPD, three people were shot. A man and a woman were both killed in the shooting. A second man arrived at the hospital later with a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown.

