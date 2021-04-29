Man, woman shot in car on I-10 near High-rise

The shooting closed the interstate in both directions Thursday night.

NEW ORLEANS — A man and a woman were injured after being shot while driving in a car on I-10 near the high-rise on Thursday night.

The shooting left I-10 near the Louisa exit closed in both directions shortly after 7 p.m.

According to the NOPD, the victims were taken to the hospital by EMS and there was no immediate word on their condition.

The shooting came about 90 minutes after a shooting left someone dead in New Orleans East on the service road.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.