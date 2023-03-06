x
Crime

Man, woman shot on Saint Claude Avenue overnight

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Saint Claude Avenue overnight. 

Police say a man and woman were shot in the 2200 block of St Claude Avenue near the intersection of Elysian Fields. 

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. The man was taken to the hospital via private conveyance, and the woman was taken by EMS, according to investigators. 

No other information is available at this time. 

