Man, woman shot on Saint Claude Avenue overnight

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Saint Claude Avenue overnight.

Police say a man and woman were shot in the 2200 block of St Claude Avenue near the intersection of Elysian Fields.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. The man was taken to the hospital via private conveyance, and the woman was taken by EMS, according to investigators.

No other information is available at this time.