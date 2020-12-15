x
Crime

Man, woman wounded in shooting at I-10 and Orleans Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting at I-10 and Orleans Avenue that brought traffic to a crawl.

According to police, a man was shot in the leg and a woman received a graze wound to her foot in a shooting at I-10 and Orleans Avenue.

Police could not confirm if the victims were driving when they were shot.

Video from the DOTD camera at I-10 and Orleans Avenue shows several police units on the interstate and traffic moving slowly in both directions.

This is a developing story, stick with WWLTV.com and the Eyewitness News for the latest information.

