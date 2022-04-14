Man dead after Thursday night Algiers shooting, NOPD investigates

He was taken to the hospital by EMS where he later died from his injuries, according to NOPD.

NEW ORLEANS — A man is dead Thursday night after a shooting in Algiers, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Mansfield Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene after calls came in just before 9:50 of shots fired in the area. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS where he later died from his injuries, according to NOPD.

The victim's identity has not been released as of now and no further information is available at this time but this is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available.

