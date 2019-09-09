NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say one man was hurt in a shooting in New Orleans' Algiers area overnight.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened before 2 a.m. in the 4100 block of General DeGaulle Drive. Investigators say one man was shot and was taken to a hospital.

The police department did not say if the man's injuries were life-threatening. Police also have not released any details about a suspect or motive in the shooting.

---

---

