NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say one man was wounded in a shooting near the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Tuesday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened near Tulane Avenue and South White Street around 9 a.m.

Investigators say preliminary reports show a man was shot in the leg. The police department has not released any additional details about the shooting at this time.

---

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.