NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say one man was wounded after a shooting in New Orleans Wednesday morning.
The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting reportedly happened near the intersection of Green and Monroe streets. Police say a man arrived at a hospital by car with a non-fatal gunshot wound to the arm.
The police department did not say when the shooting happened. The investigation continues.
---
More Crime Headlines on WWLTV.com:
- Necropsy finds dog was dead before being dragged by car
- Elderly Louisiana woman found with maggots in wounds; 2 arrested
---
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.