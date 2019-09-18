NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say one man was wounded after a shooting in New Orleans Wednesday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting reportedly happened near the intersection of Green and Monroe streets. Police say a man arrived at a hospital by car with a non-fatal gunshot wound to the arm.

The police department did not say when the shooting happened. The investigation continues.

